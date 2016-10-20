HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: No. 7 Boyd tops Bowie yet again

The Bowie High School volleyball team hoped to top District 3A-8 front runner Boyd after losing to them in five sets the first time around, but it was not meant to be as the Lady Rabbits fell to the Lady Jackets on Friday night.

The Lady Jackets swept Bowie 25-23, 25-11, 25-20, bringing the Lady Rabbits record to 21-13, 6-3 for the season.

Henslee Ogle scooped up 12 digs to slow down the state-ranked Boyd team, while Mackenzie Tole followed with five digs and one ace serve.

Meanwhile, Addy Cook served up six of the team’s seven aces, powered with 14 kills and added eight assists and three blocks.

Landra Parr set up the offense with 11 assists, including Karlyn Dean, who contributed six kills for the night. The girls also combined for eight digs.

Bowie visited Holliday on Tuesday night.

District 2A-10

Friday, Oct. 7

At Lindsay

Lindsay 3,

Gold-Burg 0

The Gold-Burg High School volleyball team struggled to compete against district leader Lindsay on Friday night, who has not lost a district game in years.

Lindsay defeated Gold-Burg by scores of 25-5, 25-11 and 25-4.

Libero Christina Arevalo put up a great defense against the Lady Knights, scooping up 16 digs, while Danielle Parr had six. Read more in the Oct. 12 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Henslee Ogle had 12 digs during a three-game loss to Boyd on Oct. 7. The Lady Jackets were ranked seventh in Conference 3A heading into the match. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)