HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Nocona finishes home slate beating Paradise

By ERIC VICCARO

Earlier this season, Paradise unexpectedly defeated the Nocona High School volleyball team during the District 3A-8 rotation.

On Senior Day, the Lady Indians made sure that the Lady Panthers were not as fortunate this time around.

Nocona swept Paradise by scores of 25-9, 25-19, 25-20, improving to 18-21 and 6-7 in 3A-8.

“We had to keep the ball in play and let Paradise make the mistakes,” said Nocona head coach Tiffany Clay. “I felt like for the most part we were aggressive.”

Paradise had more mental errors during this match.

It marked a magical conclusion for Nocona on Senior Day as seniors Magye Fenoglio, Angel Rhudy, Kinley Hansard, Patricia Espinoza, Payton Ferguson, Camry Tompkins, Karson Phipps and Hailey Kelly all contributed to the victory.

Kynadee Croxton also was honored, but didn’t play in the match.

"This is a great group of seniors this year," Clay said. "Everyone's chemistry on the team was by far the best I have had. They are all hard workers, and very coachable."

Nocona’s Payton Ferguson goes for a kill during Saturday’s District 3A-8 match versus Paradise at home. The Lady Indians swept the Lady Panthers in three games. Ferguson was honored after the game during Senior Day activities. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)