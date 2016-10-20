HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Nocona’s slide continues

By ERIC VICCARO

The Nocona High School volleyball team had a chance to win during Homecoming weekend, and end a recent losing skid.

The Lady Indians won the first set 25-22; however, Henrietta topped Nocona in four sets by scores of 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20.

Nocona dropped to 15-20 overall, and 3-6 in District 3A-8. Meanwhile, the Lady Cats returned the favor from earlier this season and beat the Lady Indians on their own home court.

“We were aggressive and kept the ball in play (in the first set),” said Nocona head coach Tiffany Clay.

But, Henrietta took control of the match in the second set, won a tight third set and then coasted in the fourth game for the win.

“Their block came around, so we had a hard time putting the ball down,” Clay said. “That gave them second and third attempts. They just capitalized on our mistakes.”

It spoiled a super performance from Payton Ferguson, who served up two aces and has season-highs with 21 kills and 36 digs.

All-state libero Magye Fenoglio served four aces to go with 18 digs. Angel Rhudy was also in double-digit digs with 16, Trystin Fenoglio 15 and Patricia Espinoza 10. Read more in the Oct. 12 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Magye Fenoglio (light jersey) receives a serve during Saturday’s District 3A-8 match between the Lady Indians and Henrietta at Nocona Middle School gymnasium. The Lady Cats won in four games, taking the final three. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)