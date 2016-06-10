HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Parr, Bowie stop Nocona

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Bowie and Nocona High School volleyball teams were both hungry for a win on Friday night after both teams suffered losses earlier in the week, but it was ultimately the Lady Rabbits who refused to finish the week without a win.

The Bowie High School volleyball team defeated the home team by scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-17.

Addy Cook paced the offense with 16 kills, 20 digs, four aces and 17 assists. Nocona Head Coach Tiffany Clay said when playing a team that has a dominate player like Cook, you can’t give them points they don’t directly earn. Unfortunately, Nocona did just that with six serve errors and 27 hitting errors.

However, the Lady Indians definitely did not hand the game over, beating them in the second set and earning 20 points in the first and third match.

“We were aggressive for most of the game and battled back and forth with them,” said Clay.

Lady Rabbit Henslee Ogle scooped up 31 digs for the win, while Ivy Dennis contributed seven kills and six digs. Karlyn Dean added two aces with her sharp serving skills, seven kills, three blocks and five digs.

Carcyn Robertson added six digs and one assist, Aslyn Davis contributed two kills and two digs, Hope Howard had one dig, and Mackenzie Tole served up one ace, seven kills and nine digs. It was the performance needed to beat the Lady Indians.

During her first varsity game, sophomore Landra Parr provided 17 assists for the Lady Rabbits, along with four digs, three aces and one kill, proving her spot on the team.

“I knew Landra could come out and handle it,” Bowie head coach Jeanie Stark said. “She doesn’t show a lot of emotion, and she was locked in. I think she did a great job setting the ball.”

Bowie’s Landra Parr sets the ball for either Aslyn Davis (9) or Addy Cook (10) during Friday’s District 3A-8 match between the Lady Rabbits and Nocona. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)