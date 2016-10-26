HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Saint Jo nabs playoff spot

First-year head coach Charlie Pittman and the Saint Jo Lady Panthers secured their playoff spot with a victory over Prairie Valley on Tuesday night.

“We are all super proud to be able to advance to playoffs,” said Saint Jo head coach Charlie Pittman. “We are working hard to be able to make a good run.”

The Lady Panthers won by scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-16 with a controlled feel on the court, said Pittman. The victory brought the Lady Panthers district record to 5-7.

Alyssa Hennessey paced the offense with three kills, while Carlee Vogel had two. Charity Brawner set up the offense with four assists while scooping up four digs.

Delaney Hall provided two assists and five digs for the Lady Panthers. Meanwhile, Sheridan Stiteler served 90 percent during the win.

Saint Jo traveled to Forestburg last night and will prepare for Lindsay next week.

For Prairie Valley, Taylor Carter provided two aces and six digs while Kincaid Johnson had two kills and seven digs.

At Lindsay

Lindsay 3,

Forestburg 0

The Forestburg High School volleyball team had its most difficult night of the season when it faced the district undefeated leader Lindsay on Oct. 18 by scores of 25-10, 25-9, 25-3.

At Collinsville

Collinsville 3,

Gold-Burg 0

The Gold-Burg High School volleyball team was topped by Collinsville on Oct. 18 by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-15; but, the game was a triumph for the Lady Bears in many other ways.

District 3A-8

At Nocona

Nocona 3,

City View 0

The Nocona Lady Indians libero Magye Fenoglio scooped up 27 digs to help the team win its fifth district game of the season on Oct. 18.

Saint Jo shows off its pride after claiming a playoff spot for the upcoming Conference 1A postseason tournament. Forestburg and Saint Jo will represent the county from District 2A-10. The playoffs are split between Conference 1A and 2A schools. (Courtesy photo)