HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Saint Jo upsets Collinsville

The Saint Jo High School volleyball team had, perhaps, its most impressive victory of the season on Tuesday at “The Dome.”

The Lady Panthers swept Collinsville 25-23, 25-21, 25-16, and they improved to 11-22, 3-5 in District 2A-10.

The victory put Saint Jo a whole lot closer to clinching a Conference 1A playoff berth, with six games left in the district rotation.

Alysssa Hennessey powered the win with 11 kills, and Sheridan Stiteler was moved to the libero spot.

Charity Brawner and Delaney Hall combined for 21 assists.

Paityn Holley served up three aces and Brawner two, and Charity also pounded seven kills. Read more from this roundup in the Oct. 8 Bowie News.

Saint Jo’s Alyssa Hennessey had 11 kills in a victory over Collinsville. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)