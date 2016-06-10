HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Tioga sweeps lifeless Forestburg

By ERIC VICCARO

The thinking was moving the Forestburg High School volleyball team’s District 2A-10 match to Saturday would help the Lady Horns.

However, it proved to be the opposite as Tioga efficiently dispatched Forestburg in three games by scores of 25-12, 25-16, 25-12.

The Lady Horns had no answer for Tioga junior middle blocker Andrea Perez, who controlled the front line virtually all by her lonesome.

“We just weren’t into the game,” said Forestburg head coach Cori Hayes. “The girls came in overconfident and then collapsed after they realized they weren’t mentally ready for a tough opponent.”

Forestburg dropped to 19-9 overall and 5-2 in 2A-10. The Lady Horns began the second half of district play on Tuesday with county rival Gold-Burg.

“(Andrea) Tioga had one girl that really hurt us, and we have to figure out a way to get her out of the game,” Hayes added.

Tioga rolled to big leads in every set and pretty much coasted to victory. Read more, and see district standings, in the Oct. 5 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Brianna Raab bumps the ball during Saturday’s District 2A-10 match at Forestburg. The Lady Horns didn’t play up to their usual standard as Tioga won in three games. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)