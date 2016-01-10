HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Valley View tops G-Burg

By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia.net

The Gold-Burg High School volleyball team appeared to be ready for the fight needed to win their first district win of the season during the first set against Valley View on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears came out strong, pulling ahead of the Lady Eagles on several occasions, but ultimately struggled to close a winning set.

“We started out great, we had the right game plan and the right defense in place,” said Head Coach Cheryl Cromleigh. “Then one of their players got on a serving streak and we didn’t return the serve well. We couldn’t get back in.”

Valley View, in fifth place in District 2A-10 standings when the week began, defeated the home team by scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-14.

“We played well and our defense was over the top, we just had issues returning the serve,” said Cromleigh. “But Valley View is a big 2A school and I’m pleased with how with how hard the girls played.” Read more in the Oct. 1 Bowie News.

Shelby Horton sends the ball over the net during Tuesday’s District 2A-10 match versus Valley View at Gold-Burg High School in Stoneburg. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)