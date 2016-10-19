Historical haunted house planned

Plans are underway for the Chisholm Trail of Horror, a historically spooky haunted house, presented by the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts.

The Chisholm Trail of Horror will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 at the Bowie Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 at 707 E. Nelson.

Entrance fee is $13 per person with $2 off coupons at the Bowie Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Office; and $15 without coupon.

Check the Chisholm Trail of Horror Facebook page for all updates. Call Keely Spikes at 817-422-3454 with questions.