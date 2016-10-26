The deadline is approaching to get your furry friends birthday on the first annual Bowie News pet calendar.
The cost is $10 and pet birthdays and event spots are available. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email ads@bowienewsonline.com by Nov. 4 to reserve your spot.
The calendars will be available for purchase by the end of November, just in time for Christmas.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Montague County animal shelters.
Winners of the Bowie News cutest pet contest will be featured in the 14-month calendar.
Enjoy photos of the most adorable animals in the area, ranging from a miniature horse to a sugar glider.
Include your pet’s birthday or memorial on the News Pet Calendar
