Include your pet’s birthday or memorial on the News Pet Calendar

The deadline is approaching to get your furry friends birthday on the first annual Bowie News pet calendar.
The cost is $10 and pet birthdays and event spots are available. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email ads@bowienewsonline.com by Nov. 4 to reserve your spot.
The calendars will be available for purchase by the end of November, just in time for Christmas.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Montague County animal shelters.
Winners of the Bowie News cutest pet contest will be featured in the 14-month calendar.
Enjoy photos of the most adorable animals in the area, ranging from a miniature horse to a sugar glider.

