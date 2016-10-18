James Rowland Guinn Sr.

June 9, 1950 – October 11, 2016

NOCONA — James Rowland Guinn Sr., 66, died Oct. 11, 2016 in Nocona, TX.

A funeral service was at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 18 at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery. Burial followed.

Guinn was born June 9, 1950 in Nocona to Robert Kenneth Guinn and Lila Anita Damron.

Guinn was an automotive specialist. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Guinn was awarded the National Defense Service award, Vietnam Service medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, Army Commendation medal, the Bronze Star and Vietnam Cross.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son, Rollie Guinn, Accomac, VA; daughter, Sarah Jones, Grapevine; sister, Linda Davis, Anchorage, AK; brother, Bobby Guinn, Houston and four great grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.