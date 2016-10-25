Joe L. Pitman

January 5, 1926 – October 21, 2016

NOCONA – Joe L. Pitman, 90, died Oct. 21,2016 in Nocona, TX.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Saint Jo Missionary Baptist Church prior to the service.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Saint Jo Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Pitman was born Jan. 5,1926 in the Bulcher Community of Cooke County to Noah and Valeria (Montgomery) Pitman. He graduated from school in Saint Jo in 1943.

Pitman was drafted into the U.S. Army on March 17,1944. He went overseas with the 100th infantry division and was ammunition bearer in a .30 caliber machine gun section. He was discharged on Dec. 31,1946. He then went to work at an aircraft plant in Fort Worth.

Pitman married Sarah Woods on Dec. 6,1947. They moved back to Saint Jo. He went to work for a Gulf gas station in Muenster and later worked for Cooke County Co-Op from which he retired in 1988.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Valeria Pitman; brothers, Arthur Pitman and Tom “Red” Pitman, and sisters, Wilma Holmes; and Hazel White.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Woods Pitman, Nocona; daughter, Wanda Parker, Illinios Bend; son, Cecil Pitman, Saint Jo; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Irlene Marshall, Era and Jean McMahan, Saint Jo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.