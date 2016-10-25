Junior Loyd Brewer

February 19, 1927 – October 20, 2016

DECATUR – Junior Loyd Brewer, 89, died Oct. 20, 2016 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 2 – 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Molsbee Chapel Cemetery in Nocona.

Brewer was born Feb. 19, 1927 in Montague County to Murray and Minnie (Hyman) Brewer. He served his country in the United States Army during WWII in Germany for four years, 4 months, and 21 days.

Brewer married Monte White on Sept. 6,1949 in Montague. He worked as a janitor at Prairie Valley High School for 18 years and then in the oilfield until he retired.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Murray and Minnie Brewer; and brothers, R.D. Brewer and George R. Brewer.

He is survived by his wife, Monte Brewer, Decatur; children, Barbara Piercy, Saginaw, Bobby Brewer, California, Sandra Brewer, Bellevue, Sammy Brewer and Kay Wilkerson both of Haltom City, Rosetta Jones, Decatur, Margie Diffenderfer and Ray Debord both of Nocona and Darla Morris, Saginaw; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; brother, Murrell Brewer, Saint Jo; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.