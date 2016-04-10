Kathleen Ann Wright Head

January 8, 1948 – September 29, 2016

SUNSET – Kathleen Ann Wright Head, 70, died Sept. 29, 2016 in Bridgeport, TX.

A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at the First United Methodist Church of Bowie.

Head was born Jan. 8,1948 in Newton, KS to Lester Henry and Ardyce Ella (Coble) Wright, Jr. She married George Head on March 8, 1968.

She attended Central Business College in Wichita, KS. In 1964, she joined the Valley Center Chapter of the Eastern Star and received her 50 year membership pin in 2014.

She worked a variety of jobs including insurance agency office manager, an employee for NEC Corporation of America and a small business owner. She also accompanied her husband on his truck routes for more than 14 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ardyce Wright Jr., and brother, Lester Dean Wright.

She is survived by her husband, George Head, Sunset; children, Harold Dean Head, Coppell, Chris Williams Head, Salt Lake City, UT and three grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.