Larry Alvin Ogle

March 26, 1943 – October 15, 2016

NOCONA — Larry Alvin Ogle, 73, died Oct. 15, 2016 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at The First Baptist Church of Nocona.

A funeral service was at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at The First Baptist Church of Nocona with the ministers Ed Miller and Dave Woodbury officiating.

Burial was at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Crosbyton Cemetery in Crosbyton, TX.

Ogle was born March 26, 1943 in Crosbyton to Alvin Ogle and Ethel Shores.

He married Nancy Smith on June 7, 1964 in Crosbyton. Ogle was a rural mail carrier and mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harold Ogle.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ogle, Nocona; son, Shane Ogle, Bend, OR; daughters, Cindy Wallace, Meirdian, Jennifer Hallack, Burleson and Kristen Grager, Fornry; sisters, Dolores Mullins, Ralls and Rhena Smith, Amarillo; brothers, Paul Ogle, Crosbyton and Ronnie Ogle, Meridian; and nine great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Rathgeber Hospitality House, 1615 12th St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.