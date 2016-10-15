Legend Bank finalist in Texas Downtown Association awards program

A Bowie business has been named a finalist in the 2016 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program.

Since 1988, the awards program has recognized more than 150 projects, events and people that make a difference in Texas downtowns.

Each of the categories has two separate population divisions – under and more than 50,000 residents.

Legend Bank of Bowie was selected as a finalist in the “best new construction” category and was nominated for the award by Main Street Bowie in recognition of their efforts in constructing a building to blend into the historical landscape of downtown Bowie.

Pictured the front exterior of Legend Bank in downtown Bowie. (Photo by Barbara Green)