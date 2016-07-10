LOCAL: Annual BTX race runs in Bowie

The annual BTX bicycle race took place in Bowie, Montague, Clay and Jack Counties on Saturday. Event organizer TJay McEwen reports there were 103 participants this year, an increase from the roughly 80 who cycled a year ago. McEwen said bicycling enthusiasts came from as far away as Oklahoma City, Wichita Falls and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. All sorts of different cycles were part of the event, as shown here. See more photos online at our photo reprints site. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)