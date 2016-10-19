LOCAL: Boosters sponsor food pantry

The Bowie Booster Club will be sponsoring the Jackrabbit Pantry.

The pantry will open on Oct. 17, the vision to help fill the need of students at Bowie High School.

The following products will be available: Food, toiletries, bottled water and other personal care products.

The pantry will run as a self-service entity, and will be stocked on a donation-basis only. It will be available to all BHS students at all times.

To get started, a “fill the pantry” drive has started. Drop off food or other items to the office or make monetary donations to the club.

Put the term “Jackrabbit pantry” on personal checks.

There also will be a pantry coming to Bowie Junior High in the future.

For information, call Jill Jones at 1-940-366-1339.

Get involved with the booster club.

For information, call Keith Weber at 1-940-366-3672.

Oktoberfest baseball set for Oct. 21

Premier Player Sports based in Nocona will be having an Oktoberfest baseball tournament from Oct. 21-23.

Games will take place at both Jaycees Park in Muenster and the American Legion Complex in Nocona.

All teams must be registered with the United States Specialty Sports Association to participate.

Every team will be given a three-game guarantee.

Fees range from $250-$325 depending on age group; with proceeds benefitting area youth sports associations.

Fourteen teams have signed up for the event so far.

For information, and to enter your team, call director Kurt Lemley at 1-469-396-9332 or email: info@premierplayersports.com.

Red Zone games are set for Arlington

Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium Red Zone Games will take place in early November at the facility in Arlington.

Bowie has played in this series in the past, and it’s viewed as a great experience for everyone.

Teams may play towns of a similar class size. A team may play two or three games.

Larger towns will be placed in different brackets.

Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleaders will perform a routine, a new feature this year.

Everyone will be given a tour of the stadium.

The organization has reported some dates are full for some age groups.

For information, call Melissa Manzelmann at 1-512-809-8765 (cell).

Bowie Jackrabbits. (Logo provided by the Bowie Independent School District, used with permission)