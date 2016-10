The Bowie junior varsity boys’ cross country team placed first at the District 3A-8 meet on Monday at Boyd High School. Trent Johnson was Bowie’s top runner in 21:38.5. Evan Kennedy, Seth Robinson, Mitchell Hanafin and Keck Jones also had times that counted toward Bowie’s team score. Other Bowie runners were as follows: Andrew Breeding, Logan Lawhorn, Dayton Shook, Trent Walker, Braden Armstrong, Jody Roberts, Luke Allison and J.J. Jaraleno. (Courtesy photo by Jim O’Neill)