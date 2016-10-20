LOCAL: Bowie tennis takes first

The Bowie High School tennis team competed in the Millsap Team Tennis Tournament at Mineral Wells High School on Thursday.

Bowie defeated the combination team in the opening round, 9-0.

The Rabbits then topped Lake Worth JV 9-0, and wrapped it up with a 7-2 victory over Conference 4A Mineral Wells for the championship.

“The kids all played well and it was a good way to finish fall tennis,” said Bowie head coach David Hall.

Spencer Hopson and Zachary Logan and Spenser Meekins and Michael Shaw played boys’ doubles together.

The girls’ doubles teams were Addy Cook and Henslee Ogle and Ana DeLeon and Chelsie Tompkins.

Jessie Roth and Sergio DeLeon combined as a mixed doubles team.

Clayton Ogg and Hopson also played boys singles. Stephanie Crawford and Roth also played girls singles. Brayden Hudson performed on the combo team as a mixed doubles specialist.

