LOCAL: Montague claims Allen Tourney

The Montague High School volleyball team continued its undefeated season on Oct. 15 by winning the Jerry Allen Memorial Tournament at Wichita Christian for the third year in a row.

The Lady Eagles won three games to claim the championship, defeating Christ Academy 25-20 and 25-10, then outscoring Notre Dame 25-5 and 25-13. Montague faced Wichita Christian in the championship game, defeating the Stars by scores of 25-15 and 25-15.

Montague now stands at 14-0 for the 2016 season.

Averee Kleinhans paced the Lady Eagle offense with 41 kills during the tournament, along with eight aces, five digs, one assist and one save. Syndi Messer set up the offense with 24 assists, four aces, eight digs and one kill.

Taygon Jones contributed one ace, 10 digs, five kills, 12 assists and one save, while Jasmine Jones added five aces and two kills.

Gabby Valdez helped the Lady Eagles out with eight digs, two kills and four assists, while Jackie Hanna scooped up three digs, one kill and one assist. Grifyn Ogle had one kill.

The Montague Lady Eagles look to continue their winning streak against Saint Jo next Monday night.

The Montague volleyball team claimed another championship on Oct. 15, defeating all comers at the Jerry Allen Memorial Tournament at Wichita Christian High School. (Photo courtesy the Montague Independent School District)