LOCAL: ‘Nest’ wins decorating contest

The Nest was selected as the winner of the Bowie Booster Club’s downtown decorating contest.

Meri Laws is owner and proprietor of “The Nest,” a home décor and gifts shop on Lindsay Street. Impartial judges selected the winner.

The booster club approved the purchase of new vests for the Bowie High School baseball team, as well as 84 new maroon and white caps.

The caps cost $2,268 and the vests, which will be worn by the varsity squad, cost $1,890.

In related uniform news this week, many of the Bowie boys’ cross country runners were wearing the recent purchase.

The booster club tabled the purchase of new basketballs as it waits for more information.

At the meeting, the Bowie volleyball team was introduced and Jeanie Stark was the “Meet the Coach” choice.

Booster club treasurer Jessica Gresham reported the concession stand made more than $3,000 in sales at the Homecoming game versus Holliday. A recent junior high football game netted more than $1,200 in additional money.

There will be special games coming up for football.

On Oct. 14 versus Breckenridge, it will be elementary school night and students will be provided a free ticket to the game. This also will be the “Pink Out” football game for breast cancer awareness.

The Oct. 28 game versus Paradise will be junior high night, with students receiving a free ticket. Read more in the Oct. 1 Bowie News.

