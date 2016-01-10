LOCAL: Swingerz take Walker Tournament title

The Ray Walker Memorial Scholarship tournament took place at Bob Storey Field in Nocona on Saturday. Andrea Nobile’s Swingerz team won the title game over Team TD & DA. The Swingers are: Ty Rutherford, Derek Richey, Demi Cage, Shea Rutherford, Ty McDaniel, Dusty Gallant, Kelley Richey, Suzanne Smith, Jake Connally, Andrea Nobile, Tad Miller, Shay McDonald, Courtney Helton Walker, Ricky Connally and April Hamby. TD & DA features Hanna Ulibarri, Katelynn Walker, Megan Spruiell, Dakota Silvas, Harley James, Michale Smith, Michaela Coonce, Hunter Nobile, Ryder Nobile, Tyler Price and Jeremy James. (Courtesy photo)