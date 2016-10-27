LOCAL: Three senior nights set for Montague County

There will be several Senior Nights across the county on Friday evening.

In Bowie, football players, cheerleaders and cross country runners will be honored during Senior Night activities.

In addition, Friday’s game will serve as Bowie Junior High night.

All BJH students will receive a free ticket to the game at the pep rally.

All students in elementary, intermediate or junior high that want to run through the rabbit and form a victory line should be at Jackrabbit Stadium by 7 p.m.

Nocona will play host to District 5-3A-II rival Henrietta on Friday, with Senior Night activities taking place before the game.

Students in the band, cheerleading, cross country and football will be recognized.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jack Crain Stadium.

Senior Night also will take place at Forestburg as the Longhorns play host to Bryson in what should be a pivotal District 12-1A-I match-up.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Longhorn Field.

There will be no Senior Night activities for Saint Jo since there are no senior Panthers. Senior volleyball and cross country athletes were honored at Tuesday’s regular-season volleyball finale versus Lindsay.

Gold-Burg will honor James Tinnerella next week.

Bowie’s LB Clement will be one of 14 football players honored at Senior Night before Friday’s District 4-3A-I game with Paradise. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)