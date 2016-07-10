Makeup Dupes

MAC Cherish/Maybelline Totally Toffee (or Wet n Wild MegaLast Lipstick in Bare It All)

Credit: http://www.lifesentropy.com/2013/05/dupe-mac-cherish-lipstick.html

MAC Bare Study Paint Pot/Maybelline Color Tattoo in Barely Branded

Credit: http://lovelydalliances.blogspot.com/

MAC Modesty/NYX Thalia

Credit: http://jwalbeauty.blogspot.com/

MAC Angel/Wet n Wild 901B Think Pink

Credit: http://justoffsunset.blogspot.com/2011/07/wnw-megalast-lipstick-901b-review-mac.html

NARS Albatross/ELF Gotta Glow

Credit: http://glesnibeautyblog.wordpress.com/2013/02/09/splurge-or-save-elf-gotta-glow-vs-nars-albatross/

MAC Candy Yum Yum/Maybelline Vivids Line in Fuchsia Flash

Credit: http://honeygirlsworld.com/dupe-alert-macs-candy-yum-yum-vs-maybellines-fuchsia-flash/

MAC CremeCup/ELF Runway Pink

Credit: http://www.lifesentropy.com/2012/03/dupe-thursday-mac-ls-in-creme-cup.html

MAC Rubi Woo/Wet n Wild Stoplight Red (or Revlon Really Red)

Credit: http://31.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_mcp3jjqRPo1r309p1o1_500.jpg

Wet n Wild Sugar Plum Fairy/MAC Rebel and Wet n Wild Cherry Bomb/MAC Diva

Credit: http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-sgmXqdGs1Ww/Ulg1q0FhjNI/AAAAAAAAHgs/QNiW597kBYU/s640/Maquillalia+Haul+13.jpg

Wet n Wild Pinkerbell/MAC Viva Glam Nicki

Credit: http://cydonianmakeup.blogspot.com/2012/03/new-wetnwild-nyc-product-swatches.html

Revlon Pink Pout/MAC Snob

Credit: http://www.makeupandmacaroons.com/2011/02/mac-snob-vs-revlon-pink-pout.html

MAC Myth/ELF Natural Nymph

Credit: http://icyabstract.onsugar.com/When-I-am-stress-I-haul-7198507

NARS Orgasm/Milani Luminous

Credit: http://www.virtuesofbeauty.com/2010/01/dupe-alert-nars-orgasm-vs-milani.html

Benefit Hoola/NYC Sunny

Credit: http://beeeutybloggers.blogspot.com/2011/06/review-and-comparison-benefits-hoola.html





NARS Turkish Delight/Loreal Color Riche Gloss Baby Blossom

Credit: http://beautyhunter87.blogspot.com/2011/10/dupe-nars-turkish-delight.html

MAC Pink Nuvoeu/ Revlon Stormy Pink

Credit: http://imogen-loves.blogspot.com/2011/03/mac-pink-nouveau-dupe.html

MAC Satin Taupe/Loreal Infallible Bronzed Taupe (or NYX Iced Mocha or Wet n Wild Nutty)

(loreal) credithttp://lunalunaface.wordpress.com/2012/03/01/loreal-color-infallibles-us-versions/

Credit: http://makeupblogtv.blogspot.com/2009/09/i-want-mac-satin-taupe-and-woodwinked.html