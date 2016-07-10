Michael Delano Swift

December 19, 1947 – October 4, 2016

BOWIE – Michael Delano Swift, 68, died Oct. 4,2016 in Nocona, TX.

The family has selected arrangements with cremation. A memorial service will be at a later date.

He was born Dec. 19, 1947 in Dallas to Clarence and Mary (Brown) Swift. He retired from the United States Navy Seabees in 1987 with 22 years of service.

Swift married Martha Kay Jameson on Nov. 15, 1971 in South County, RI. He was a truck driver.

He is preceded in death by his parents, C.D. (Buck) and Mary Swift; and sister, Catherine Gail Swift-Massingill.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Swift, Bowie; children, Michael David Swift, Lewisville, Aaron Patrick Swift, Bowie, Jody Ann Pattyn, Duncanville and Michelle Elizabeth Swift-Wardwell, Plano; and ten grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.