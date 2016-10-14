Michael Earl Smith

October 12, 1955 – October 12, 2016

Michael Earl Smith, 61, passed away Oct. 12, 2016 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Montague County Cowboy Church. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

There is a lifetime of love and happiness, family and friends crammed into the little dash that separates the date of his first breath from his last.

Mike was a cherished son, brother, devoted husband and father, respected uncle and beloved Paw Paw to the grand kids that he adored.

‘Smitty’ spent the last 15 years with Zack Burkett Company, and if you asked, he wouldn’t hesitate to tell you that he was the best heavy machinery mechanic around.

He was fortunate enough to share 29 years of his life with his soulmate Cheryl Stallings-Smith, mostly because she is the only person that could put up with him, and he couldn’t seem to live without her. Cheryl preceded Mike in death on Jan. 6,2016.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ruby Smith; wife, Cheryl Ann Stallings-Smith; sister, Susan Lyn Vann and brother, Barton Wayne Smith.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Sarina Thomas and husband Pat, Wichita Falls; step-daughters, Heather McGee and husband Rodney, Bowie, Brandi Smith and husband J.D., Gainesville, Christine Romero and husband Joe, Wichita Falls; the favorite step-son, Jonathan Stallings, Virginia Beach; granddaughters, Amanda Romero, Hanna McGee, McKenzie Stallings and Leighton Stallings; grandsons, Ryan Thomas, Ethan McGee, Kaleb McGee, Preston Smith, J.D. Smith and Myles Thomas; great granddaughter, Madilyn Bullard; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

