Nocona City Council approves several NEDC requests

The Nocona City Councilors approved a request from the Nocona Economic Development Corporation for metal signs marketing downtown during their Tuesday night meeting.

The signs currently in use are vinyl, which City Secretary Revell Hardison explained do not last.

“I’m not sure if it’s from all the traffic, but the vinyl signs wear out and get torn up easily,” said Hardison. “The metal signs will last longer and help market Clay Street and point people in the right direction to downtown.”

