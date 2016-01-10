Nocona Indians prepare triennial homecoming

Nocona High School alumni are ready to celebrate their triennial homecoming with a schedule jam-packed with activities.

The honor classes for this year’s events include 1964, 1965 and 1966.

“On behalf of the homecoming committee, we hope everyone who attends any or all the events will have a wonderful time, renewing old friendships and making new memories,” said Homecoming Committee Member Gloria Foster. “Speaking as a former flower child who has gone to seed, show up and have a groovy time.”

The festivities begin from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 7 with a reception at the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum.

Read the full story in your weekend News.