Nocona ISD preparing for final bond meeting on Monday

By DANI BLACKBURN

There may never be an ideal time to ask taxpayers to foot the bill for a new high school, but after 38 years with no school bond and an aging high school, there may never be a better time than now for Nocona.

School board officials are hoping Nocona residents are ready to look to the future as they ask voters for the second time in six months to approve a $16.8 million bond package to build a new high school.

The proposal is $1.7 million higher than the original proposal presented in May. The first proposal failed in the May election 552-426.

Officials were not willing to give up easy, and went back to the drawing board adding an a 6,100 square-foot pre-engineered vocational building detached from the high school, five more classrooms and 58 more seats in the gymnasium to the plan.

Willow Street runs into the cattle guard where the land is located for the proposed Nocona High School. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)