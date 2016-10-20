OUTDOORS: Ghouls invade state parks in October

Texas State Parks will be celebrating Halloween with special events all this month.

People may experience everything from a zombie apocalypse to a geocaching and pumpkin painting.

Events may be found on the holiday calendar page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

There will be a Monster Mash Cache at Eisenhower State Park in Denison on Oct. 29.

This will be a digital scavenger hunt using handheld global positioning systems to find treasures throughout the Elm Point day use area.

The GPS units will lead visitors to goodies and art supplies to make a craft. Visitors wearing a costume will receive an extra treat.

Stirt wins lifetime license

Joanne Stirt of Bandera is the first winner this fall of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department lifetime license drawing this fall.

Stirt won a $1,800 lifetime super combo hunting and fishing license.

There will be additional winners drawn on Nov. 1 and Dec. 1.

Entries for the drawing cost $5 each, and may be added to yearly license purchases at retailers, by phone at 1-800-895-4248 and online at: www.tpwd.texas.gov/licensedraw.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. (Logo provided by the TPWD, used with permission)