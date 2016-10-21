OUTDOORS: Hall nominations accepted

Individuals or organizations that have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas may be nominated through Dec. 31 for induction into the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.

The nominee must be a Texan or Texas organization.

Individuals may be living or deceased.

Selection will be made by an independent committee, and induction will take place during the annual Hall of Fame banquet at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) in Athens.

The most recent additions were volunteer angling instructor Randi Wayland, outdoor writer Ray Sasser and the world’s oldest competitive bass fishing tournament – the Texas State Bass Tournament. Read more in the Oct. 19 Bowie News.

Bass fishing. (Metro graphic, used with permission)