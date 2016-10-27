OUTDOORS: Jackrabbit anglers struggle at Granbury

By ERIC VICCARO

The minimum length limit for largemouth bass was 16 inches at the Granbury Lake Tournament on Saturday.

That was one of the factors in a rough day on the water for virtually everyone.

“There were very tough conditions,” said Rusty Edwards, a boat captain who has experience fishing at this body of water.

“The weather pattern was changing,” Edwards said. “We were bundled up with the early start.”

Edwards said the boys were able to find fish; however, they weren’t “keepers.”

In addition, it was a crowded field with 271 teams involved.

“A lot of the good spots were taken,” Edwards said.

Only 54 of those 271 teams caught at least one fish to weigh, another indication of how difficult it was. That works out to less than 20 percent.

Team coordinator Toni Stone reported only three teams caught the bag limit of five fish.

In the end, Bowie’s two-person team of Kyler Ratliff and Jeremy Stone finished 13th overall and Ian Ashley – fishing without partner Christian Sanchez – was 25th. Read more in the Oct. 26 Bowie News.

The Bowie High School bass fishing team, along with boat captains, tried their luck at Granbury Lake on Saturday. Only two Rabbit teams weighed fish, and it was a tough day for virtually every team on the water. (Courtesy photo by Toni Stone)