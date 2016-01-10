Members of the Montague County Sheriff’s Office presented a donation of $2,960 to the Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation this week provided through funds raised from July’s “Paint the County Blue” event.
Sheriff Paul Cunningham presented the check to Maria Barreda-Alvarado, founder of the Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation and Peggy Tennessen, also of POA. Read the full story in the weekend News.
(Photo by Barbara Green)
‘Paint the County Blue’ funds donated to injured officer’s aid group
Members of the Montague County Sheriff’s Office presented a donation of $2,960 to the Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation this week provided through funds raised from July’s “Paint the County Blue” event.
Leave a Reply