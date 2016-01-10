‘Paint the County Blue’ funds donated to injured officer’s aid group

Members of the Montague County Sheriff’s Office presented a donation of $2,960 to the Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation this week provided through funds raised from July’s “Paint the County Blue” event.

Sheriff Paul Cunningham presented the check to Maria Barreda-Alvarado, founder of the Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation and Peggy Tennessen, also of POA. Read the full story in the weekend News.

(Photo by Barbara Green)