Patricia Ann “Patsy” Hickey

January 28, 1940 – September 29, 2016

BOWIE – Patricia Ann “Patsy” Hickey, 76, passed away Sept. 29, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at The White Family Funeral Home prior to the service.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Elmwood Cemetery.

Patsy was born Jan. 28, 1940 in Wichita Falls to Travis and Arvilla Jones. She married Cecil Hickey on July 6, 1966 in Bowie.

Patsy was an avid Elvis Presley fan, she enjoyed watching Gunsmoke re-runs and was a butterfly collector. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Arvilla Jones; husband, Cecil Hickey; sisters, Janice Perry and Myra Kay Jones; and step-son, Valdon Hickey.

Patsy is survived by her daughter, Pam Jones, Bowie; grandchildren, Lance Jones, Bowie, Katie Olson, Albuquerque, NM and Paul Jones, Lubbock; step-son, Vern Hickey and wife Esty, Garland; sister, Ruby Eldred, Nocona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

