Prairie Valley ISD board receives principal updates

Principal Lisa Sadler reported Prairie Valley Independent School District received the post-secondary readiness distinction for the 2015-2016 school year during an Aug. 30 school board meeting.

Prairie Valley is one of 24 schools in the state of Texas and the only school in Region 9 to receive the honor. Sadler explained students must meet five of seven requirements, and the district met six.

Sadler also presented the elementary and district improvement plans for the 2016-2017 school year.

“Reading has been a strong suit of Prairie Valley for the last couple of years, but the goal for this year is to reach the math distinction as well,” said Sadler. “We plan to do this by broadening the school’s Response to Intervention program to help identify those children who are on the bubble.”

For family and community involvement, the school will try to increase parental involvement through including the parents in the learning process. Sadler said they will assist parents in helping their child learn and give them the skills they need to help their child at home with reading and homework.

