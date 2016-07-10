Raymond Odell Oliver

1930 – September 23, 2016

DENISON – Raymond Odell Oliver, 85, died to this life on Sept. 23, 2016.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Denison. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Denison.

Raymond was born in 1930, and raised in Bowie, son of William Henry and Maude Brewer Oliver.

After graduation from high school in Bowie, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 21 years. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He married Theresa Guenette in 1958 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

He retired at Camp Lejeune, NC in 1970 as a gunnery sergeant. After his retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 20 years, retiring in 1990.

He was a life member of the Marine Corps Association, First Marine Division Association, National Rifle Association, Texas Rifle Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa Oliver, Denison; two daughters, Diane Oliver, Plano, and Karen Oliver Cole and husband Randy, Garland; one son, Mark Oliver and wife Stephanie, Denton; five grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren and Austin Cole, and Arden and Barrett Oliver.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine ‘Toys for Tots’ Foundation www.toysfortots.org or the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society www.nmcrs.org.

