Saint Jo City Council debates budget needs, concerns

By ERIC VICCARO

The Saint Jo City Council had a special budget meeting on Wednesday to cover monetary transfers for storm damage projects and elections.

In addition, there was a budget workshop in which future mayor Danny Steadham was in attendance. The candidate is unopposed in the November election to fill the mayoral vacancy.

Several possible new city councilors also were present, including Shaden Clark, Lucas Thompson and Chris Luttmer.

The council made a pair of budget amendments including one to help complete FEMA funded projects.

Pictured: Danny Steadham, unopposed in the Saint Jo mayor’s race on Nov. 8, spoke at the workshop Wednesday night. (Photo by Eric Viccaro)