Saint Jo readies budget workshop Oct. 19

10/18/2016 NEWS 0

The Saint Jo City Council will conduct a budget workshop at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at city hall.
This meeting is an open forum and the public is invited to attend in the council chambers at city hall.
At last week’s regular session the council received an extensive eight-year budget history presented by consultant Tom Weger. Council members are expected to continue future budget planning after digesting that information.

