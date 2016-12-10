Shrimp boil returns for Bowie Chamber auction

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce returns with an old favorite a cajun shrimp boil for the annual dinner and auction at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the Bowie Community Center.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 each at the chamber office or you can call to reserve your tickets. Only 150 tickets are being sold, so get your tickets early. Dinner will feature the tantalizing shrimp boil with all the fixings including corn and potatoes. Come prepared to get a bit messy and enjoy.

Networking, appetizers and silent auction will begin at 6:30 pm. Dinner is at 7 p.m., and the live auction will begin shortly thereafter.

Read the more on the story in the mid-week News.