SPORTSBLITZ: Schedule through Oct. 29

Oct. 27

Football

5 p.m., Paradise at Bowie, seventh-grade game

5:30 p.m., Bowie at Paradise, JV Maroon

6 p.m., Paradise at Bowie, eighth-grade game

Oct. 28

Football

7 p.m., Henrietta at Nocona (Senior Night)

7:30 p.m., Paradise at Bowie (Senior Night)

7:30 p.m., Gold-Burg at Saint Jo (Senior Night)

7:30 p.m., Bryson at Forestburg

Oct. 29

Basketball

10 a.m., Bellevue girls at Boyd, vs. Boyd and Bridgeport

Cross Country

Nocona’s Joan Gomez at Conference 3A, Region I meet, at Mae Simmons Park, Lubbock

Saint Jo, Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg and Bellevue at Conference 1A, Region III meet, Lynn Creek Park, Grand Prairie

Saint Jo’s Logan Morman will be one of several area boys competing in the Conference 1A, Region III meet on Saturday at Grand Prairie for the right to run at state on Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)