SPORTSBLITZ: Schedule through Oct. 8

High School Sports

Oct. 5

Cross Country

2 p.m., Prairie Valley, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Bowie boys at Bellevue Invitational at Twisted Oaks

Oct. 6

Cross Country

Nocona and Bowie girls at Lucy Park Invitational, Wichita Falls

Football

5 p.m., Bowie at Boyd, seventh-grade game

5:30 p.m., Boyd at Bowie, junior varsity game

6 p.m., Bowie at Boyd, eighth-grade game

Oct. 7

Football

7 p.m., Holliday at Nocona (Homecoming)

7:30 p.m., Bowie at Boyd

7:30 p.m., Gold-Burg at Bryson

7:30 p.m., Newcastle at Forestburg

Volleyball

4:30 p.m., Saint Jo at Tioga

4:30 p.m., Forestburg at Valley View

4:30 p.m., Lindsay at Gold-Burg

4:30 p.m., Prairie Valley at Collinsville

5: 30 p.m., Bowie at Boyd

Oct. 8

Cross Country

Bowie Junior High at Reunion Run Decatur

Volleyball

11 a.m., Henrietta at Nocona

Montague at Windthorst Tournament

Mackenzie Tole (7), Karlyn Dean (14) and the Bowie High School volleyball team will compete at Boyd on Friday night. Bowie and Boyd are two of the top-four teams in District 3A-8. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)