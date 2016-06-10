SPORTSBLITZ: Schedule through Oct. 8

High School Sports
Oct. 5
Cross Country
2 p.m., Prairie Valley, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Bowie boys at Bellevue Invitational at Twisted Oaks
Oct. 6
Cross Country
Nocona and Bowie girls at Lucy Park Invitational, Wichita Falls
Football
5 p.m., Bowie at Boyd, seventh-grade game
5:30 p.m., Boyd at Bowie, junior varsity game
6 p.m., Bowie at Boyd, eighth-grade game
Oct. 7
Football
7 p.m., Holliday at Nocona (Homecoming)
7:30 p.m., Bowie at Boyd
7:30 p.m., Gold-Burg at Bryson
7:30 p.m., Newcastle at Forestburg
Volleyball
4:30 p.m., Saint Jo at Tioga
4:30 p.m., Forestburg at Valley View
4:30 p.m., Lindsay at Gold-Burg
4:30 p.m., Prairie Valley at Collinsville
5: 30 p.m., Bowie at Boyd
Oct. 8
Cross Country
Bowie Junior High at Reunion Run Decatur
Volleyball
11 a.m., Henrietta at Nocona
Montague at Windthorst Tournament
Mackenzie Tole (7), Karlyn Dean (14) and the Bowie High School volleyball team will compete at Boyd on Friday night. Bowie and Boyd are two of the top-four teams in District 3A-8. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)
