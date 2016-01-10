STATE RANKINGS: Boyd drops one spot, but still top-10 in 3A volleyball

The Bowie High School volleyball team – and every other one in Montague County – is unranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

Jewett Leon continues to be the class of the Conference 3A poll with Goliad second and Peaster third.

District 3A-8 leader Boyd dropped one slot to eighth spot. Beckville (fourth), Shallowater (fifth) and Commerce (ninth) also are among the top-10 in 3A.

Van Alstyne is 16th, Ponder 21st and Holliday in a tie for 25th spot.

In the combined Conference 1A-2A poll, Iola is tops with Archer City second and Wolfe City third.

Lindsay stands in ninth, and Windthorst has tumbled to 15th. Benjamin is 14th, Dodd City 19th, Detroit 21st and Post among several teams in a tie for 25th.

Krum is No. 1 in Conference 4A with Glen Rose, piloted by former Nocona coach Sandy Langford, in second and Bushland third.

Brock remains in front in DCTF poll

The Brock High School football team keeps rolling in non-district play, wrapping up that slate with a 5-0 record.

The Eagles, coming off Friday’s 60-0 victory over Pilot Point, are ranked No. 1 in the Dave Campbell Texas Football Rankings’ Conference 3A Division I poll.

Franklin is second, Malakoff third, Cameron Yoe fourth and Sunnyvale fifth. Grandview is seventh and Wall eighth.

Newton, after blanking East Chambers 36-0, is No. 1 in the Conference 3A Division II poll with Arp second, East Bernard third and Gunter fourth. Canadian is sixth, Cisco eighth and Coleman 10th. Read more rankings in Oct. 1 Bowie News.

