State Rep. Springer to visit Montague County

District 68 State Representative Drew Springer (R-Muenster) will present town hall forums in Montague County on Oct. 10 in all three incorporated cities.

The first will be in Saint Jo from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lazy Heart Grill, 101 S. Main Street.

He will travel to Nocona for a forum from 3:30-4:30 pm at the Veranda Inn Conference Room, 1523 E Highway 82.

Things wraps up in Bowie from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Bowie Community Room, 307 N Mason.

Rep. Springer will be discussing the issues he will be working on in the upcoming 85th Legislative Session.

There will be time for citizens to meet directly with the representative to share their ideas on how to improve state government or to discuss specific legislative issues.