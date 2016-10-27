STATE: UIL executives make rulings

The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee met on Wednesday to discuss several topics concerning the eligibility of student-athletes.

The meeting took place in Austin.

Student-athletes from Avery, Burnet, Frisco Heritage, Laredo and Avoca-Leuders High Schools were denied appeals for varsity eligibility.

This upholds previous decisions made by respective district executive committees.

A student-athlete from Frisco Heritage was granted an appeal for varsity eligibility after hearing testimony from all parties involved.

It was determined the Heritage student didn’t change schools for athletic purposes.

Corpus Christi Calallen self-reported the use of an ineligible player during two football games.

Calallen was then granted an exception to the rule requiring the forfeiture of a contest when an ineligible player participates.

It was determined the school exercised sufficient diligence in determining the eligibility of a student-athlete. Calallen will not have to forfeit any contests.

University Interscholastic League. (Logo provided by the UIL, used with permission)