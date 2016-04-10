Stella Pearl Riddle

May 2, 1918 – October 2, 2016

BOWIE – Stella Pearl Riddle, 98, passed away Oct. 2, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 4, 2016 at the White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 First Freewill Baptist Church of Bowie.

Burial will follow at Sweet Water Cemetery in Wise County.

Stella was born May 2, 1918 in Decatur to Omer and Delia (Scaff) Milligan. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.

Stella loved quilting, sewing, word search books, bingo, country music and spending time with family and friends.

She was a very positive person and always had a smile for everyone. Stella enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a precious and devoted mother, grandmama and great-grandmama.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Omer and Delia Milligan; first husband, Johnny Berg of 39 years; second husband, Forest Riddle of 27 years; daughter, Shirley Ashley; five brothers and two sisters.

Stella is survived by her daughters, Patsy Berg, Bowie, and Kay Haberman and husband Roy, Bowie; son-in-law, Tommy Ashley, Deleon; grandchildren, Steve Ashley and wife Tracy, Jeff Ashley and wife Kristi, Bob Blackburn and wife Misti, Ray Blackburn and wife Tracy, Angie Brown and husband Juble, and Randy Haberman and wife Mandy; 20 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and special nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

