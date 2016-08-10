Stephenie Wright working the ‘business of education’

By DANI BLACKBURN

Nocona alumni Stephenie Wright has taken the helm of the school she grew up in, watching her mother Glenda Gee teach- Nocona High School.

“I have family here, it is literally where I grew up,” said Wright. “It’s even the same building and there are a lot of teachers and students I have known a long time. It’s the community that is Nocona High School and the Nocona school district.”

Wright replaces former principal Dr. S.D. Loyless who retired after 29 years in education.

The 35-year-old has made her home in Nocona with her husband, Austin, the minister at the Church of Christ in Nocona. Austin also leads the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at NHS and Nocona Middle School.

After graduating NHS in 1999, Wright at first swore off following in her mother’s footsteps and took her own path, receiving her bachelor of science in business from Texas A&M University. Following college, she worked as a computer programmer in the private sector until returning to her home town in 2003, a move that led her to teaching.

