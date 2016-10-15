Still time submit a veteran’s name for marker by Nov. 11

Time is running out to have your name or a loved one’s name added to the Montague County Veterans Monument located at the county courthouse.

County Veteran’s Service Officer Colm Murphy said the names will be added just before Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.

Those who wish to add a name may do so by picking up a form at the veterans service office in the courthouse or download a form from the Montague County webpage at: www.co.montague.tx.us.

Each submission will need to include a copy of discharge orders. Cost to submit a name is $50.