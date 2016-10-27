Storm causes damage in southern part of Montague County

Wednesday night’s hefty thunderstorm caused quite a bit of damage thanks to high winds and small hail. Inside Bowie the church steeple at First Baptist Church toppled over, and there were numerous reports of downed limbs. Periodic power outages also took place during the storm.

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to a roof being blown off a barn on Upper Montague Road and Mac’s Grocery Road. In addition there were lots of trees blown over in the Tanglewood Addition in the Kent Street area. On Gold Street a carport was uprooted and landed on top of a house. Rainfall in downtown Bowie ranged from one inch to 1.2 inches.

Debris was strewn all over Twisted Oaks Golf Club in rural Bowie, which forced a late opening on Thursday. The course received one inch of rain, according to superintendent Chad Thummel.