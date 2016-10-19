STORM CENTER: SOTX recognizes Saint Jo’s Martin

Back when she was a student at Holliday High School, Laurie Martin developed a passion for working with classmates with special needs.

“It was something I wanted to do with my life,” said Martin, who lives these days in Saint Jo.

And now Martin will be rewarded for her work with children with disabilities.

Special Olympics Texas named Martin trainer of the year, and she will be formally recognized during an awards ceremony on Oct. 14 at College Station High School – site of the SOTX Fall Classic.

“It’s an honor,” Martin said. “Special Olympics Texas is a passion for me. I am thankful to work the kids.”

Mike Strickland, with SOTX, gave plaudits to Martin for her work.

“Laurie is passionate about our athletes,” Strickland said. “Working with her as a trainer the last three years has helped not only increase our coaching numbers, but also our reach in the Montague County area.”

Martin was a former two-sport athlete at Holliday back in the 1980s, playing outside hitter for the Lady Eagles’ volleyball team and she was a post in basketball.

After Holliday, Martin earned her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Texas Tech University.

These days, Martin works as a physical therapist for the Montague County Special Classes Coop, helping students with disabilities at Bowie, Nocona, Forestburg and Saint Jo.

Martin began her journey when she was contracted with the Wichita Falls Independent School District. She was working in sports medicine and orthopedic outpatient care for a clinic that’s now defunct.

“That introduced me to a school setting, and I was there for five years,” she said.

After working in Wichita Falls, she spent four years working in Mesquite ISD, which at the time actually had a special budget for Special Olympics.

In 2002, Martin moved to Montague County and she’s lived here ever since.

Martin said her job is richly rewarding.

"It's rewarding," she said. "I help a disabled kid be more successful in a school setting. In physical education, I help them learn how to kick a ball and catch a ball."

Laurie Martin (left) has been honored by Special Olympics Texas as the Trainer of the Year. Martin will be honored at a special reception on Oct. 14 in College Station. (Courtesy photo from Special Olympics Texas)